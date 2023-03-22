Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.86. 643,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,468. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $646.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $600.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

