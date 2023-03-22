Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

