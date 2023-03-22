Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.75. 149,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

