Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

