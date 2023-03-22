Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. 2,556,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,513. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

