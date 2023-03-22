Harbor Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 3.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.