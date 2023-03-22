Harbor Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 3.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
