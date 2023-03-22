Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

