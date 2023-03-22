Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading 10.6% Higher

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 19,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 88,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Grown Rogue International Stock Up 10.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -369.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.