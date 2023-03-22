Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Tech and Energy Transition accounts for about 1.6% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,408,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 333,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Tech and Energy Transition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TETC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 167,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.