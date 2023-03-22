Gritstone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 107,890 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 193.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.2 %

CFIV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.