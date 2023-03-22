Gritstone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 107,890 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 193.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.2 %
CFIV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
