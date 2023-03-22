Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $795,000 in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMIV. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $301,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,675. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

