Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Forbion European Acquisition comprises approximately 2.0% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

FRBNU stock remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

