GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 4.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 11,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The company has a market cap of C$73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
