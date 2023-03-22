GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 4.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 11,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The company has a market cap of C$73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.39 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0609013 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.