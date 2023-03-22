Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million.
Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
