Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.