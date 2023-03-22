Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 3.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 624,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,272. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

