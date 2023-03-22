GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.37. 1,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period.

