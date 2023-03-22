Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 1,142,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,769. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

