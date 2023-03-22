Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells $245,395.25 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.8 %

GL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 164,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,272. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

