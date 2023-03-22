Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells $245,395.25 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GLGet Rating) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.8 %

GL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 164,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,272. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35.

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

