Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Trading Up 3.3%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 1,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

