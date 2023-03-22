Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 3,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

