GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.