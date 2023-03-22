Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 11,761,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,975,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $53,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,096.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,004,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

