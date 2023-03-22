Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. 1,235,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

