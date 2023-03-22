GICTrade (GICT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $93.24 million and approximately $14,045.39 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00357310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.36 or 0.25974837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010145 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93810862 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,203.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

