Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 88,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 153,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Genelux Trading Up 3.7 %
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genelux (GNLX)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.