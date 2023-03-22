Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.36

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.36 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Gecina Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82.

About Gecina

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Further Reading

