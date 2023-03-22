Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Gartner worth $63,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gartner by 213.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 287.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $314.06 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day moving average is $322.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

