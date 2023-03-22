Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,253 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 96.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 347,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese
In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
