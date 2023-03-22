Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

