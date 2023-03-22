Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $696,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.