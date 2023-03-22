Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,507 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in CubeSmart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CubeSmart by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

