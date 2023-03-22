Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,167 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $43.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

