Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medifast Stock Performance

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MED stock opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $197.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

