FY2024 EPS Estimates for MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MonotaRO in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for MonotaRO’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

MonotaRO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.64. MonotaRO has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.89.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $425.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.02 million.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

