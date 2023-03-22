F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 529,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

