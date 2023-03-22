F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

ALL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. 173,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.