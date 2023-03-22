Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 3.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.30. Approximately 656,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,998,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $7,336,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Futu by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Futu by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 362,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

