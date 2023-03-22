FUNToken Price Up 6.1% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $76.32 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

