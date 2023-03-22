FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 0.7% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 1,478,520 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.