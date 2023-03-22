FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 0.7% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 1,478,520 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

