FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

