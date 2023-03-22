FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN makes up 0.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.