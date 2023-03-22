FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,401 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,746,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,585,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.