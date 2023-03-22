Fruth Investment Management Takes $234,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.6 %
TPL traded down $9.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,697.01. 10,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,109. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,886.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.89.
Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
