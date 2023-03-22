Fruth Investment Management Sells 425 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. 571,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

