Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 722,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

