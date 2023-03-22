Fruth Investment Management Has $831,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

