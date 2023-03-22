Fruth Investment Management Has $831,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.
Mosaic Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
