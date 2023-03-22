Fruth Investment Management Has $567,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

