Fruth Investment Management Has $1.88 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.66. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

