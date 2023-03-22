Fruth Investment Management Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dover by 41.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,337. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

