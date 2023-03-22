Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
